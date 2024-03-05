Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,300,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,792,000 after acquiring an additional 970,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after buying an additional 344,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,091,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,169,000 after buying an additional 7,059,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,126,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,845,000 after buying an additional 2,861,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,055,000 after purchasing an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Wolfe Research lowered SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

