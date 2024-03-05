Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

