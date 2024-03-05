Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 167,572 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 385,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

