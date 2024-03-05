Profund Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 771.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 724,989 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 498,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 63.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of UGP opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

