Profund Advisors LLC Has $196,000 Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,493,000 after acquiring an additional 271,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,144,000 after purchasing an additional 822,023 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FNB. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

