Profund Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $50,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,862,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 765,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 762,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth $10,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $21.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

