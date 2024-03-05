Profund Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

