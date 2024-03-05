Profund Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innoviva by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,181,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,231,000 after buying an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Innoviva by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,953,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 114,784 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 7.96. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $978.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 57.89%.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

