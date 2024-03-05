Profund Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBS opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.