Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.16.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

