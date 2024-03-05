Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 6.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

