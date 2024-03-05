Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$115.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

TSE:PBH opened at C$89.75 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$87.68 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

