PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,420.00

PotCoin (POT) traded 2,389% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 3,224.9% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $1,420.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00133233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007610 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

