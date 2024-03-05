PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of PMV Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 646,859 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 733,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 557,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 540,845 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 326,932 shares during the period.

PMVP opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

