PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $190,000 Investment in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter.

SBS stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

