PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $129,000 in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
VinFast Auto Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VFSWW opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17.
VinFast Auto Profile
