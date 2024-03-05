PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,560 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

TERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $459.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -0.61.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

