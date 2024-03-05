PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,929 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,324,000 after purchasing an additional 254,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

