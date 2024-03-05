Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 298212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after buying an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 808.70%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

