Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Oxford Square Capital worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 212,838 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 325,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.20 million, a P/E ratio of 155.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.63.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
