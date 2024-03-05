O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $865,000 Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tecnoglass worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 269.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

TGLS stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGLS

Tecnoglass Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.