O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 17,561 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

