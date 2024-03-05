O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,948 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 112.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

