Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares in the company, valued at $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,593,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 331,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $658.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

