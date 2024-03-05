Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of ESAB worth $39,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ESAB by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,102,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,932,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESAB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESAB opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

