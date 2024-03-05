New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $3.50. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. New York Community Bancorp traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 9,936,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 33,339,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after buying an additional 2,206,140 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,672,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

