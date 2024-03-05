Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 868 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after acquiring an additional 47,491 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,038,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -342.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

