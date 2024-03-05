Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,326 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

