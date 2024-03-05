Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $563,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $12,922,174.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,470.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $563,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,970 shares of company stock worth $36,818,449. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

