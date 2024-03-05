MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Position Lowered by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.8 %

MDU stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.