McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 175.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,041,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MUX stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Profile

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.