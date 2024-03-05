Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Update

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 502,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mainz Biomed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mainz Biomed in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mainz Biomed in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Mainz Biomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mainz Biomed from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Mainz Biomed Trading Down 4.4 %

MYNZ stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mainz Biomed has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

