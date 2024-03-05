Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Holdings Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,910 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.