MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $19.78. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. MacroGenics shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 372,765 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MacroGenics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

