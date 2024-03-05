Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Luxfer worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 190,922 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -649.92%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

