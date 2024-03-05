Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $961.08

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $961.08 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,035,372 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,027,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00805419 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,316.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.