James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,200 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 651,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. James River Group has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $371.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 839.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

