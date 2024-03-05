Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $161.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jabil traded as high as $148.88 and last traded at $148.79, with a volume of 66347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.18.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Jabil

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

