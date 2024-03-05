iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 415,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 276.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 445,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 327,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 151.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250,455 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

