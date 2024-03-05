Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

