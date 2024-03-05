International General Insurance (IGIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International General Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. International General Insurance has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.17.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International General Insurance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of International General Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIC. New Vernon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 750.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.