Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMY. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $52,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of HMY opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

