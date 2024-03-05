HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several research firms have weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HONE

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $455.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.