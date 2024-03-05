Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $59.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 768,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 297,299 shares.The stock last traded at $51.45 and had previously closed at $54.61.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GRBK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

