Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

GRNT stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $798 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. Granite Ridge Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

