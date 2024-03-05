G999 (G999) One Day Volume Hits $4.86

G999 (G999) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4.86 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00064076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00023809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006346 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

