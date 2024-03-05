Financial Review: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) vs. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $431.97 million 1.35 $70.01 million $553.73 8.80 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $23.56 billion 1.92 $3.70 billion $4.84 10.01

Profitability

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 16.21% 5.29% 0.57% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 10.79% 13.07% 0.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 3 6 0 2.67

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services; and Corporate and Other segments. It offers checking, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; business, car, and other loans; lines of credit, student lines of credit, and agriculture loans; and small business financing and overdraft protection services. The company also provides investment and insurance services; credit cards; and ATMs, as well as mobile, online, and global money and wire transfer services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

