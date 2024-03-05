Extendicare (EXE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Extendicare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$6.85 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78. The company has a market cap of C$572.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

