Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after purchasing an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

