Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

TSE:ERO opened at C$24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.19.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

